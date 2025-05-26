Mike Hesson reveals duration of his tenure with Pakistan's white-ball team

Pakistan's newly appointed white-ball head coach Mike Hesson during the teams training session ahead of the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 26, 2025. - PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan’s newly appointed white-ball head coach, Mike Hesson, has officially disclosed the duration of his tenure with the national team, ahead of the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh.

Speaking during a recent media conference, Hesson revealed that he has committed to a role spanning just over two years.

He emphasised that this period includes two major ICC tournaments — the T20 World Cup and the 50-over World Cup.

"I am here as the white-ball coach for two years, that's my term and within those two years, well slightly more than two years there's gonna be two World Cups so it's exciting times, obviously T20 World Cup and One-Day World Cup, but as I said we know we have to start that change now and very much looking forward to it," Hesson said.

The 50-year-old also revealed his involvement in the squad selection process for the Bangladesh series, confirming his active role in team decisions.

"Yes look I am part of the selection committee, and I was part of the committee that picked a slightly wider squad and then the coach and captain finalised the 15 from that squad. So I am obviously a big part of that," he said.

It is pertinent to mention that the former New Zealand cricketer was appointed as Pakistan’s white-ball head coach on May 13, 2025. His first assignment in the role will be the T20I series against Bangladesh.

The three-match series between the two Asian sides is scheduled to take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 28, May 30, and June 1.

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub.