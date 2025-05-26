'Pakistan is a dangerous side': says Bangladesh coach Phil Simmons

Bangladeshi cricket team head coach Phil Simmons participates in a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on October 18, 2024. - AFP

LAHORE: Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons remains hopeful of a strong showing against Pakistan in the upcoming series, despite the absence of several key players from his squad.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Simmons expressed confidence in his team’s ability to deliver quality cricket.

“This is a good opportunity for us to play competitive cricket,” Simmons said. “Pakistan is a dangerous side, and we are not going to take them lightly.”

While acknowledging recent inconsistent performances by Pakistan, the former West Indies cricketer emphasised the host team's inherent strength.

“Everyone is saying Pakistan hasn’t been playing well, but Pakistan is still Pakistan — they have the ability to beat anyone,” he noted.

The 62-year-old also pointed out that players with experience in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have shared valuable insights into local conditions.

“Some of our players have featured in the PSL, and they’ve provided helpful information about the conditions here,” he added.

The absence of senior players, Simmons said, opens the door for younger talent to step up.

“When senior players are unavailable, it creates opportunities for youngsters. Often, one of them turns out to be a great find,” he said. “Mustafizur Rahman is an important player for us, and unfortunately, he won’t be part of this series.”

Despite the setback, Simmons maintained a positive outlook.

“We will miss our key players, but we are determined to put up a strong performance with the current squad,” he said.

Reflecting on his past experiences, Simmons shared his fondness for Pakistan.

“I have great memories of playing in Pakistan — it’s always been a special place for me,” he recalled.

He also welcomed the addition of former Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait to the coaching setup, calling it a valuable move for the team.

“We’re aiming to improve our cricket by performing well in this series,” he concluded.

For the unversed, the national squad continued its preparations at Gaddafi Cricket Stadium, where players took part in batting, bowling, and fielding sessions under the supervision of coaches.

Prior to the net practice, they also engaged in fitness and exercise drills. Players who featured in the PSL 10 final were given a rest day.

All three T20Is will now be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on May 28, May 30, and June 1.

Bangladesh Squad for Pakistan T20Is:

Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan (vice-captain), Tanvir Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam