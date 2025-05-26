Mike Hesson affirms Babar, Rizwan in Pakistan’s white-ball plans

Pakistan's newly appointed white-ball head coach Mike Hesson (Left)addressing the media during training sessioon ahead of their three-match T20I series against Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 26, 2025 and Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam of Pakistan during game one of the Men's ODI series between New Zealand and Pakistan at McLean Park, on March 29, 2025, in Napier. — Screengrab/AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan’s newly appointed head coach, Mike Hesson, has expressed strong confidence in the abilities of senior players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, describing them as crucial to the team’s white-ball strategy.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Hesson praised the talents of Babar and Rizwan while acknowledging areas for improvement.

“Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are top-class players and integral to our white-ball plans,” Hesson said. “There are areas where they can improve, and they are actively working on those.”

Both players had been dropped earlier this year for the T20I series against New Zealand as part of the selection committee’s plan to give younger players international experience.

Additionally, Rizwan was relieved of his T20I captaincy after leading the side in just two series, with Salman Ali Agha taking over as the new captain.

The 50-year-old emphasised his vision for an aggressive yet smart style of cricket.

“We want to play aggressive cricket, but also smart cricket. We’re very clear about the brand of cricket we want to play,” Hesson stated.

His first assignment as head coach will be a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh.

“Our aim is to begin this new journey on a positive note and perform well to improve our rankings,” Hesson stated.

He also lauded Bangladesh as a competitive side, cautioning against complacency.

“They are a strong side and play good cricket. We will not take them lightly,” he said.

Looking ahead to the T20 World Cup next year, the former cricketer expressed confidence and determination.

“We are fully focused on preparing well for the World Cup and optimistic about delivering a strong performance in the tournament,” he concluded.

For the unversed, the national squad continued its preparations at Gaddafi Cricket Stadium, where players took part in batting, bowling, and fielding sessions under the supervision of coaches.

Prior to the net practice, they also engaged in fitness and exercise drills. Players who featured in the PSL 10 final were given rest for the day.

All three T20Is will now be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on May 28, May 30, and June 1.

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub.