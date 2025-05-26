Lewis Hamilton’s Monaco misery grows with communication setbacks

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton (44) after finishing third in the F1 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens on May 3, 2025. — Reuters

Lewis Hamilton described the Monaco Grand Prix as "miserable" following a frustrating race weekend where he struggled to challenge the frontrunners and raised fresh concerns over Ferrari’s team communication.

Starting seventh on the grid due to a three-place grid penalty, Hamilton managed to gain two positions and finished fifth. While he comfortably held off Isack Hadjar behind him, he was never in contention for a podium, crossing the line more than a minute behind race winner Lando Norris.

Reflecting on the race, Hamilton said the final result was the best he could achieve under the circumstances.

But asked if his Sunday was enjoyable, he replied: "No, it was miserable".

"The races here are generally, unless you're first and in the lead; even when you're in the lead, it's not that fun. Just a nice reward at the end but other than that, anything but first is kind of empty."

Hamilton admitted he had no real explanation for the significant gap to the front of the field.

“It just happens. For me, I was kind of in the middle of nowhere,” he said. “I started in seventh because of the penalty, got stuck behind two cars for some time, then managed to clear them. After that, I was just in no-man's-land. I think the gap was relatively big, and I wasn’t really racing anyone.”

The seven-time world champion said he had hoped for a safety car or some unexpected twist to shake up the order.

“I needed a safety car or something to come into play, but it didn’t happen. It was just pretty straightforward from there.”

Hamilton also highlighted ongoing communication issues within the Ferrari team, saying he was confused by one of the messages he received during the race.

“The information wasn’t exactly clear; I didn’t understand the 'this is our race' comment,” he revealed.

“I didn’t know what I was fighting for—was I fighting for the next spot ahead or something else? But when I looked at the data, I wasn’t anywhere near the guys up front. I ended up using my tyres a lot in that moment, but I was too far away from them.”