Shaun Tait, Mushtaq Ahmed join Bangladesh team ahead of Pakistan T20Is

Bangladesh's newly appointed fast bowling coach Shaun Tait (Left) lands in Lahore for the three-match T20I series against Pakistan and an undated picture of former Pakistan cricketer and current Bangladesh spin bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed. — BCB

Newly-appointed pace bowling coach Shaun Tait and spin bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed have joined the Bangladesh cricket team in Lahore ahead of their three-match T20 International series against Pakistan, set to begin on May 28.

Team manager Nafees Iqbal confirmed the development on Monday, adding that the team will complete two training sessions today and tomorrow at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium ahead of their opening match.

Tait recently served as the pace bowling coach for Karachi Kings in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL), while Mushtaq was the bowling coach for Peshawar Zalmi in the same tournament.

On May 12, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced Tait’s appointment as the fast bowling coach of the national team until November 2027.

Meanwhile, the BCB also renewed Mushtaq Ahmed’s contract after his previous agreement expired following the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year. Under the new two-year deal, Mushtaq will work with the BCB for 130 days annually.

In other squad news, pacer Khaled Ahmed, who has been called up to replace the injured Mustafizur Rahman for the Pakistan series, is expected to join the team in Lahore tonight.

"Khaled went to England for a family holiday with his wife. He will join the side in Lahore tonight," BCB's cricket operations chairman Shahriar Nafees said.

Mustafizur was ruled out of the aforementioned series after sustaining a clip fracture on his left thumb during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on May 24.

The injury will sideline the left-arm pacer for at least two weeks, and he has since returned home from India.

The upcoming series against Bangladesh will be Pakistan's first assignment under newly appointed white-ball head coach Mike Hesson.

Initially, Bangladesh were scheduled to arrive in Pakistan in two groups on May 21 for a five-match T20I series, with the first game planned for May 25 in Faisalabad.

However, due to logistical issues and evolving security considerations, the tour has been trimmed to a three-match series.

As per the updated itinerary, all three T20Is will now be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on May 28, May 30, and June 1.

Bangladesh Squad for Pakistan T20Is:

Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan (vice-captain), Tanvir Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam