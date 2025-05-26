Anthony Joshua responds to Tyson Fury’s retirement comments

An undated photo of British boxer Anthony Joshua (Left) and former British boxer Tyson Fury. — X

Two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has responded to Tyson Fury’s recent retirement announcement, expressing his belief that their long-anticipated fight will still take place.

Joshua, who recently confirmed his return to the ring in December 2025, has not fought since his defeat to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September 2024, where he sustained injuries.

For years, Joshua and Fury have been linked to a blockbuster showdown. After Fury lost twice to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024, expectations grew that the Joshua-Fury fight could finally happen in 2025.

However, those hopes were dampened when Fury took to social media to announce his retirement, stating he is happily retired and sees no reason to return to boxing.

Amid swirling speculation and widespread rumors about a potential return to the ring, Tyson Fury decided to address the chatter head-on.

“I hear a lot of talk of the Gypsy King returning to boxing, and I ask the question: For what? More boxing belts? I’ve won 22 of them.

I’ve been beaten. That’s it, fair play to them. They’ve had their use of me, but I’m happy. I’m happy, content with what I’ve done, what I’ve achieved, what I’ve accomplished—been around the world and back again, and here we are.”

Despite Fury’s comments, Joshua remains optimistic. Sharing an image of Fury in the ring on social media, Joshua captioned it:

“One of these days it’ll be me standing in the opposite corner, ready and fully charged spiritually,” Joshua wrote.