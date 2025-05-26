Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek make triumphant start to French Open

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his first round match against Italy's Giulio Zeppieri and Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her first round match against Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova at Roland Garros in Paris on May 26, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Carlos Alcaraz kicked off his French Open title defence in dominant fashion with a straight-sets victory over Giulio Zeppieri, while Iga Swiatek eased past Slovakia’s Rebecca Sramkova in the first round at Roland Garros on Sunday.

Alcaraz dispatched Italian Zeppieri 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to comfortably advance to the second round, where he will face Hungary’s Fabian Marozsan.

The defending champion wasted little time in asserting his dominance, keeping his focus throughout the match to seal a clinical win.

“It was really solid. The first round of a Grand Slam is never easy, especially coming here as the defending champion,” said Alcaraz. “I started well and kept a good pace during the match. I tried to stay focused and get into a good rhythm. I'm really proud of my start here at Roland Garros.”

On the women’s side, Poland’s Swiatek also launched her title defence with a confident 6-3, 6-3 victory over Sramkova, showing signs of returning to top form after a year without a title.

Swiatek, who has faced challenges since winning the French Open in 2024, played aggressively, breaking her opponent four times during the match.

“I knew I needed to stay proactive and try to use my weapons. I'm happy with my performance—it was a solid match,” Swiatek said after the win.

Next, Swiatek will face former US Open champion Emma Raducanu, who overcame China’s Wang Xinyu 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in a hard-fought contest.