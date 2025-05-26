Former Manchester United coach replaces Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen

Xabi Alonso applauds fans after his last home game as Bayer Leverkusen coach at BayArena in Leverkusen on May 11, 2025. — Reuters

Former Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag was announced as the replacement of Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen on Monday.

Ten Hag returns to management with a two-year deal at the Bundesliga club, his first role since parting ways with Manchester United in October 2024.

Leverkusen’s season was not smooth but still finished as runners-up to Champions Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

During the Dutchman's reign at United, he led them to a third-place finish in the 2022–23 Premier League season and guided them to FA Cup and League Cup victories during his two seasons with the Red Devils.

But after a poor start to the 2024-25 season, Ten Hag was sacked on October 28 following 2-1 defeat to West Ham.

Before taking over at United the 55-year-old enjoyed his four years stay at Ajax winning the Dutch club three league titles and two domestic cups.

The Bayer Leverkusen sporting managing director Simon Rolfes in a statement on Monday, praised Tan Hag’s track record saying that the club have brought in an experienced coach with success at his back.

“With Erik ten Hag we have brought in an experienced coach with impressive success on the pitch,” Rolfes said.

“With three league titles and two domestic cup wins, he and Ajax dominated Dutch football from 2018 to 2022.”

Rolfes also mentioned Tan Hag's success at United under difficult circumstances.

“And Erik demonstrated his quality as a coach with the ensuing success at Manchester United under difficult circumstances at times,” Rolfes added.

Ten Hag, who will start his job from July 1, rates Leverkusen highly, stating that he wants to build an ambitious squad.

"Leverkusen are one of the best clubs in Germany and also among the top clubs in Europe. I’ve come here to continue the ambition shown in recent years and develop an ambitious team during this period of change," Ten Hag concluded.