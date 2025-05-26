Former head coach cites leadership chaos as key issue in Pakistan cricket

Pakistan all-rounder Salman Ali Agha celebrates after taking wicket of Kane Williamson during the home tri-nation ODI series match against New Zealand at the National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi on February 14, 2025. — AFP

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has voiced serious concerns over the ongoing instability within Pakistan cricket, calling it a major factor hindering the team’s performance.

In a recent interview with a local sports platform, Arthur addressed the challenges faced by the team, emphasising the negative impact of inconsistent leadership and management.

“It’s a fact. I certainly believe that this instability is what brings things down. Instability in any organisation is not ideal—an unstable environment does not produce high performance,” Arthur said.

Arthur also addressed the recent resignations of Jason Gillespie, Gary Kirsten, and Tim Nielsen, expressing his surprise at the sudden developments.

“I was very disappointed because I had spoken to them about coaching Pakistan. They had all reached out to me, and I told them it’s an exhilarating experience—you’d love it, provided you commit fully and do your job properly. The players are outstanding, and there’s a wonderful array of talent to choose from,” he said.

“So yes, I was really disappointed. I couldn’t believe things changed so quickly. I won’t get into the ins and outs of what happened, but Pakistan at that point had some very, very good coaches. Those guys are excellent professionals,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan cricket team has undergone a series of significant coaching changes in recent months.

Following the departures of Kirsten and Gillespie, former pacer Aqib Javed was appointed as the interim head coach, and now Mike Hesson has been appointed as the white-ball head coach of the national white-ball side.

Hesson’s first assignment will be the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, scheduled from May 28 to June 1 in Lahore.

Arthur, a former domestic cricketer, also shared his thoughts on key players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. He emphasised Babar’s indispensability in the playing XI.

“It’s an interesting one. I would always have Babar Azam in the team. I think he’s a wonderful player. I’m not sure what’s happened over the past couple of years, but the Babar I know is absolute class,” he said.

Speaking about Rizwan, Arthur praised his versatility and wicketkeeping prowess.

“If Rizwan is your best wicketkeeper, then he has a role to play. He can adapt his game to fit wherever the team needs him. It’s about making the most of his abilities,” Arthur stated.

Reflecting on his own tenure with Pakistan, the 57-year-old became emotional, describing it as a transformative experience.

“I had some wonderful years with Pakistan cricket. I loved my time there. Pakistan cricket does weird and wonderful things to you—it’s an emotional roller coaster. But I look back at it with very, very fond memories,” he concluded.