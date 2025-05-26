WATCH: Pakistan players begin gym training ahead of Bangladesh T20I series

Pakistan players Sahibzada Farhan (left) and opening batter Saim Ayub during a gym session ahead of the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh in Lahore. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan cricketers have begun their preparations for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh with fitness-focused training sessions at the gym.

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on their social media handles, players including Hussain Talat, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, vice-captain Shadab Khan and fast bowler Hasan Ali were seen engaging in various physical drills.

These included weight training, back and shoulder exercises, acrobat routines, squats, lunges and other exercises aimed at improving their fitness levels ahead of the series.

The T20I series is set to commence on May 28 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Meanwhile, the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 saw Lahore Qalandars emerge victorious, defeating Quetta Gladiators by six wickets to clinch the title for the third time in the tournament’s history.

With the PSL 10 wrapped up, the players have now turned their attention to international duty.

The upcoming series against Bangladesh will be Pakistan's first assignment under newly appointed white-ball head coach Mike Hesson.

Initially, Bangladesh were scheduled to arrive in Pakistan in two groups on May 21 for a five-match T20I series, with the first game planned for May 25 in Faisalabad.

However, due to logistical issues and evolving security considerations, the tour has been trimmed to a three-match series.

The revised schedule was finalised following a constructive meeting between PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and officials from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), including BCB chairman Nazmul Abedeen and President Farooq Ahmed.

Both boards reached a mutual agreement to move forward with the series under the new plan.

As per the updated itinerary, all three T20Is will now be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on May 28, May 30, and June 1.

Squads

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Zakir Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan (vice-captain), Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam.