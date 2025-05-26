French Open bids emotional farewell to Rafael Nadal

Former tennis player and record French Open winner Spain's Rafael Nadal (Second from right) with Switzerland's Roger Federer (Second from left), Serbia's Novak Djokovic (First from left) and Britain's Andy Murray during a tribute ceremony at court Philippe Chatrier in Paris on May 25, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Rafael Nadal received an emotional farewell at the French Open on Sunday, as the tournament management paid tribute to the King of clay, in a special ceremony held at court Philippe Chatrier.

The 38-year-old, who retired in November 2024 from professional tennis, was honoured in front of the crowd who printed “14 RG, Rafa” on their T-shirts in the stands — a recognition of his record 14 Roland Garros titles.

Nadal holds the record of 112 wins and only four losses at the French Open, his final appearance at the tournament was against Alexander Zverev in 2024 where he lost in the opening round.

Nadal shared his emotions with the crowd after a montage of his greatest moments in the tournament was played on the big screen.

“It’s hard to put into words… I’ve played on this court for 20 years. I’ve experienced pain, victory, and defeat. So many emotions,”

The 22-time Grand Slam winner recalled his memories in the French Open while talking with the crowd.

“This court is without a doubt the most important one of my career,” Nadal added.

“My story here began in 2004 when I could barely walk due to a foot injury. I came to the top of the stadium, looked down at the court and dreamt of playing here.”

The ceremony was made more special by his legendary rivals Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray's presence to pay a heartfelt tribute to the Spaniard in Paris.

Nadal, addressing the trio, meditated on their rivalry saying that on the court there was always pressure and tension between the stars but after the retirement his perspective has changed.

“All those years competing fiercely… It’s incredible how time changes things,” he said.

“There was always pressure and tension between us, but it was respectful. We pushed one another to the limit and it helped us grow. It means the world to me that you are all here.”

After Nadal’s retirement in 2024, a short ceremony was organised at the Davis Cup Finals in October last year but the fans and legends were not happy.

Nadal was also approached by the French Open last year but at the time he was not sure about his retirement plans. However, the Spaniard accepted the tribute proposal this year.