'Money can do things for you': Imad Wasim on Sikandar Raza’s last-minute comeback

Former Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim (left) during a recent interview and Lahore Qalandars all-rounder Sikandar Raza celebrates after hitting the winning runs to clinch the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 title by defeating Quetta Gladiators in the final at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 25, 2025. — Screengrab/AFP

Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim made headlines with his candid remarks regarding Zimbabwean star Sikandar Raza’s unexpected return to the Lahore Qalandars squad just minutes before the toss in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 final at Gaddafi Stadium.

Raza took partial leave from the Qalandars to represent Zimbabwe in their one-off Test match against England in Nottingham. The match concluded late Saturday night (PST), raising doubts about his availability for the grand finale.

However, Raza rejoined the Lahore Qalandars squad moments before the toss, ready to take the field against table-toppers Quetta Gladiators in the title clash.

During a recent interview, Imad Wasim was asked to describe Sikandar Raza in one word. Instead, he offered insight into the financial and physical demands of franchise cricket.

“Like Shoaib Akhtar said — money can do things for you,” Imad remarked.

“If you're getting paid, you’ll go. I travel a lot too. Sometimes, one match ends, and the next day you’re playing another. I’ve traveled 24 hours straight and gone directly into a match. So yes, money can make different things happen,” Imad said.

Despite his realistic take on the commercial side of the sport, the former Karachi Kings captain praised Raza’s consistency and professionalism over the years.

“Sikandar Raza is a great player — he’s been performing consistently around the world for the last couple of years. He even won the ILT20 final for his team. He's a wonderful human being and a proper team player. I’ve played both with and against him, and the way he has performed recently, you can definitely call him a match-winner,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that the Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars went on to win the PSL 10 title with a thrilling six-wicket victory over the Quetta Gladiators, clinching their third championship in the tournament’s history.

Chasing a daunting 202-run target, Lahore got off to a fiery start, with opener Mohammad Naeem setting the tone.

He scored a blistering 47 off 27 deliveries, smashing one four and six sixes before being dismissed by Faheem Ashraf.

Abdullah Shafique chipped in with a dynamic 41 off 28 balls, featuring four boundaries and a six, before being removed by Usman Tariq with Lahore at 115/3 in 12.3 overs.

As the pressure mounted and the required run rate climbed above 10, Thisara Perera and Bhanuka Rajapaksa found the going tough.

But Sikandar Raza once again rose to the occasion, smashing consecutive boundaries off Mohammad Amir to shift the momentum. Perera played a key role as well, bringing up a rapid half-century off just 28 deliveries.

With 13 runs needed in the final over, Raza kept his cool, hitting a four and a six to seal the win with one ball to spare.

For Quetta Gladiators, Hasan Nawaz was the standout performer, scoring an impressive 76 off 43 balls, including eight fours and four sixes.