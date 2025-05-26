Shaheen Afridi hails Sikandar Raza’s ‘cinematic’ comeback in PSL 10 final

Lahore Qalandars' PSL 10 winning captain Shaheen Shah Afridi poses with all three of his PSL title trophies after the final against Quetta Gladiators during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on May 25, 2025. — Lahore Qalandars

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi on Monday credited the team’s management, young players and international stars for their combined efforts in securing the title despite facing numerous challenges throughout the season.

Speaking to Geo News in an exclusive interview, Shaheen lauded Sikandar Raza’s impact, calling his arrival in the tournament nothing short of cinematic.

“His entry was like a movie scene. I have not seen a cricketer like him. Despite the fatigue from long travel, he played exactly as required—got a wicket and then helped us win,” he praised.

Reflecting on the season's challenges, Shaheen mentioned the disruption in the league due to Pakistan-India tensions and the unavailability of key players at crucial times.

“There was a break during PSL 10, players were not available. We had to bring in replacements, keep the team united, and keep everyone motivated,” he explained.

Despite the hurdles, Shaheen emphasised that belief within the squad remained strong.

“Players believed we could do well. The environment is key—it is not just about having Shaheen in the team to win,” he said.

The 25-year-old underlined the importance of a strong management structure, noting that good management supports and energises players.

“No one blamed anyone. Everyone supported each other. Foreign players helped our youngsters a lot. That’s what a team needs to win and perform well,” Shaheen said.

Reflecting on criticism from last season’s defeat, Shaheen expressed disappointment over remarks from some senior figures and fellow cricketers.

“Last year when we lost, people in senior positions made harsh comments. It hurts when fellow cricketers say we lost because certain players were missing. That kind of criticism is unfair,” he remarked.

Addressing questions about his form and future, Shaheen made his stance clear.

“I keep saying—one needs to have the right vision. My performance is good and consistent. I’m not going to change. I am Shaheen and will remain Shaheen,” he noted.

He also dismissed any speculation about stepping away from formats.

“I’m not leaving any format. As long as I’m breathing, I’ll play all formats,” Shaheen concluded.