Former England legend bats for Mike Hesson’s long-term role

Former England cricketer and commentator David Lloyd on Sunday advised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to maintain continuity and stability in its coaching staff.

He recommended that the newly appointed head coach Mike Hesson be retained for at least two and a half years.

In a recent interview with a local sports platform, Lloyd praised Hesson's coaching. He stated that Hesson is a well-reputed individual.

"I have worked with him in New Zealand. Hesson is an excellent coach," he added.

"He is brilliant, he is a fabulous bloke, I did a fantastic job with New Zealand and he is a little guy as well, he is quite unobtrusive, but I think he gets his point across, and I encourage his players to play in their style, I just hope he is given a good go at," he said.

The 78-year-old advised the PCB to keep politics away from the game. He said that whatever decision the PCB makes, it should stand by it.

"Once you have made a decision, once your decision is made, that is our person, you have really got to stick with him and you see if he can calm it down and make the dressing room an environment that players want to get into, players want to play. I don’t think this is going to happen, but keep politics out of it," he remarked.

Lloyd further said that ideally, a coach should remain in his position for five years, however, he advised that Hesson should be retained as coach for at least two and a half years.

He expressed hope that this time the PCB will give the new coach a full opportunity.

"I think I hope he will last for two and half years. That’s not a long time. I did three and a half years and would have liked to have carried on because I don’t think you have really. Five years is about right. I think you have done your bit over five years. And so two and a half years, he is halfway there, and I hope they give him a good go at it. He is very impressive fella," he concluded.