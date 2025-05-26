Lewandowski's double seals winning end to Barcelona's season

An undated photo of Polish footballer Robert Lewandowski (Second from left) celebrating a gaol with teammates. — FC Barcelona

BILBAO: Robert Lewandowski scored an early double as La Liga champions Barcelona ended their season with a 3-0 victory over Athletic Club here at San Mamés on Sunday.

Barcelona concluded their La Liga campaign with 88 points, just four ahead of Real Madrid. Atletico Madrid finished third with 76 points, while Athletic Bilbao and Villarreal placed fourth and fifth respectively, securing spots in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona opted to bench several regular starters, including top goalkeepers Wojciech Szczesny and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, giving third-choice keeper Inaki Pena his first start in more than four months.

But it was all Lewandowski, who opened the scoring for Barcelona in the 14th minute with the help of Fermin Lopez’s assist, lobbing the ball over the goalkeeper. This was Hansi Flick’s men's 100th goal of the season.

The Polish striker added another three minutes later to double the lead. However, he failed to match Kylian Mbappe’s 31 goals for the La Liga season, finishing second with 27 goals.

In the fourth minute of the added time of the second half, Dani Olmo scored a penalty to seal the victory for Barcelona.

The star of the match, Lewandowski rated the season very highly, as the La Liga winners completed a domestic treble by winning the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey as well.

"We knew it was the last game of the season and we had a plan to win it; we played well in the first half, we had everything under control all the way. It's almost the perfect season. Now let's enjoy the moment," Lewandowski said.