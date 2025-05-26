Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan excluded from PSL 10 Team of the Tournament

Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan (Left) and Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam during the toss time ahead of their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match at the Multan Cricket Stadium on May 5, 2025. - PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the 12-member Team of the Tournament for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Notably, star batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been excluded from the team despite scoring 288 and 367 runs respectively in the recently concluded PSL 10.

The squad was selected by members of the official commentary panel.

PSL 10 was held across four venues — Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi — from April 11 to May 25. In the final, Lahore Qalandars defeated Quetta Gladiators by six wickets at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who led Lahore Qalandars to their second title in two years, has been named captain of the Team of the Tournament.

The 25-year-old not only claimed the Fazal Mahmood Cap for being the tournament’s highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets in 13 matches, but also leads a squad featuring two of his Qalandars teammates: all-rounder Sikandar Raza (11 matches, 254 runs, 10 wickets) and batter Fakhar Zaman (13 matches, 439 runs, four fifties).

Quetta Gladiators, champions of the 2019 edition, are represented by three players. Young opener Hasan Nawaz—named the Best Batter of the Tournament for scoring 399 runs in 12 matches, including a century and three fifties—is joined by all-rounder Faheem Ashraf (12 matches, 163 runs, 17 wickets) and spinner Abrar Ahmed (12 matches, 17 wickets).

Karachi Kings, who finished third in the league stage before losing to the Qalandars in Eliminator 1 on May 22, also have three players in the team: captain David Warner (11 matches, 368 runs), opening partner James Vince (378 runs, one century, three fifties) and pacer Hasan Ali (17 wickets in 10 matches). Khushdil Shah (11 matches, 253 runs, 7 wickets) has been named as the 12th man.

Islamabad United’s Sahibzada Farhan is the sole inclusion from his franchise. He earned the Hanif Mohammad Cap for being the tournament’s leading run-scorer, accumulating 449 runs in 12 matches, including one century and three fifties.

Rounding off the squad is Peshawar Zalmi’s emerging fast bowler, Ali Raza, who impressed with 12 wickets in nine matches.

PSL 10 Team of the Tournament: