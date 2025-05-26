PCB chairman applauds efforts behind PSL 10 successful finish

President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari (center) and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (right) present the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 trophy to Lahore Qalandars' captain Shaheen Shah Afridi at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on May 25, 2025. — X/@MohsinnaqviC42

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 concluded successfully on Sunday, marking a proud moment for the nation.

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi on Monday expressed heartfelt gratitude and declared the tournament’s completion as a symbol of a peaceful and resilient Pakistan.

In a statement issued by PCB, Naqvi emphasised that the event’s success was made possible through the unwavering support and hard work of the Pakistan Army, Rangers, police and administrative personnel.

“We bow in gratitude before the Almighty for the successful completion of PSL 10. I wholeheartedly thank the PCB and PSL teams for their tireless efforts,” he said.

Naqvi paid special tribute to the armed forces for their role in ensuring safety and boosting morale throughout the tournament.

“I extend my special thanks to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Air chief Zaheer Ahmad Babar, and Naval chief Naveed Ashraf for attending the matches in stadiums and encouraging our forces,” he added.

Reflecting on the challenges faced, Naqvi highlighted that resuming PSL 10 after the enemy’s attack near Rawalpindi cricket stadium was a significant test.

“The entire team accepted the challenge, and with the blessings of Allah, the path was made easier for us,” he remarked.

Calling it a symbolic triumph, Naqvi noted, “The successful conduct of PSL 10 is not just a win for cricket—it is the victory of a safe Pakistan and yet another defeat for cowardly enemies on a different front.”

He also lauded the exemplary discipline and excitement shown by fans, especially during the final match, and remarked that their spirit added a unique charm to the tournament.