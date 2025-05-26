NBA playoffs: Knicks rally to beat Pacers in Game 3

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (Left) shoots a layup over Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (Centre) during the first quarter of game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on May 25, 2025. — Reuters

INDIANAPOLIS: Karl-Anthony Towns' fourth quarter’s heroics help the New York Knicks edge past Indiana Pacers 106-100 in the NBA playoffs here at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday.

With the victory in Game three of the Eastern Conference finals, the Knicks have cut down the series deficit to 2-1.

Towns scored 24 points with 20 in the fourth quarter including a game high 15 rebounds, leading Knicks' comeback, while Jalen Brunson, who added 23 points, was stuck on the bench for committing five fouls after three quarters.

The Pacers started aggressively scoring 30-26 and 28-19 in the first two quarters. But the Knicks started to gain momentum with cutting the deficit to 10 entering the fourth.

Towns opened the fourth with a three pointer following it with two layups to get the Knicks within 82-79.

Towns expressed his joy saying when he got the chance he wanted to make sure his team won and he is happy after his team's success.

“When I got a chance to do what I do in the fourth, I was going to make sure I seized the opportunity,” Towns said.

“I just wanted to go there to give our team a chance to win. I’m just happy I was able to do that.”

Brunson, who sat most of the fourth quarter on the bench,with a layup with 7:10 to play gave the Knicks 89-88 lead. He then scored a pivotal floater with 1:17 remaining to break a 98-98 tie and later sank two essential free throws with eight seconds left, helping secure the Knicks' 106-100 victory over the Pacers.

For Pacers Tyrese Haliburton contributed with 20 points while Myles Turner added 19 points.

The Knicks will take on the Pacers in Game four on Tuesday in Indianapolis.