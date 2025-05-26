MS Dhoni breaks silence on his IPL future

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni sets the field during the match against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Ahmedabad on May 25, 2025. — AFP

AHMEDABAD: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni on Sunday, left fans in suspense regarding his future in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Choosing to remain non-committal about retirement, Dhoni emphasised that he still has ample time to reflect and does not want to rush such a significant decision.

He highlighted the importance of assessing fitness, motivation, and team requirements before arriving at a conclusion.

Speaking at the post-match presentation after CSK’s emphatic win over Gujarat Titans, Dhoni touched upon the mental and physical pressures players face, particularly when contemplating retirement.

"If cricketers start retiring for their performance, some of them will retire at 22. I have four-five months to decide, there's no hurry to decide what needs to be done," he said.

The 43-year-old stressed that staying fit for top-level cricket requires increasing effort each year, but insisted performance is not the only metric that matters.

"Every year, it's 15 percent more effort to keep the body fit — not to forget this is top-level cricket. It's professional cricket — you have to be at your best — and it's not always performance that you can count," Dhoni added.

He further explained the deeper factors he will consider before making his decision.

"What is important to see is how much hunger you have, what kind of fitness you have, and how much you can contribute to the team, and whether the team needs you or not. So I have enough time. I will go back to Ranchi — haven't been home for a long time — enjoy a few bike rides, [take a] couple of months and then decide," he noted.

Clarifying his stance, Dhoni said he is keeping his options open and will decide in a few months.

"I am not saying I am done, I am not saying I am coming back. As I said, I have the luxury of time. When you have the luxury, then why not think about it and then decide," he concluded.