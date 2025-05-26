Mohamed Salah wins Golden Boot, Playmaker, sets record

An undated photo of Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah. — X/@MoSalah

LIVERPOOL: Mohamed Salah achieved an incredible treble on Sunday, finishing the 2024-25 season on a high, winning the Premier League Golden Boot and Playmaker of the Season awards and breaking the record for the most combined goals and assists in a 38-game season.

With just six minutes left in regulation time, Salah scored an equalising goal to force a draw against Crystal Palace on Sunday, ensuring that Liverpool's season-ending celebrations at Anfield were not spoilt.

It was Salah’s 47th goal involvement, which saw him level the record with greats like Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole both of whom registered 34 goals and 13 assists in their respective 42-game seasons.

The 32-year-old, who recently extended his contract with Liverpool for another two years, scored 29 goals and 18 assists in the current campaign helping his club win the Premier League title.

Newcastle’s Alexander Isak is six goals behind Salah scoring 23 goals while Manchester City’s Erling Haaland ended third with 22.

The Egypt forward has become the first to win Premier League’s Golden Boot for highest goals, Playmaker for most assists and player of the season awards in a single season. He has also won the Football Writers' Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year award.

Salah has become the joint-highest Golden Boot (four) award winner with former Arsenal forward Theirry Henry. He has also become the first player to complete the Golden Boot-Playmaker double for a second time, he previously achieved the feat in 2021-22.

Salah, who lifted the Premier League for the second time in his career, reflected on the celebrations saying it was an incredible feeling to win the trophy a second time and celebrate with fans at Anfield.

"It's incredible. Last time we did not have the chance to lift the [Premier League] trophy in front of the Kop, today we have the chance," Salah said.

"It is an incredible feeling. For this club it is incredible. Winning the second one with the fans in Anfield, especially the Spurs game [when the title was sealed], you can see.”