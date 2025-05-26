PSL 10: How much prize money did the winner and runner-up receive?

Lahore Qalandars celebrate their victory after winning the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 final against Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on May 25, 2025. — PSL

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars emerged victorious in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 final, not only securing their third championship title but also pocketing a hefty prize purse of USD 500,000 (over PKR 140 million).

In a thrilling grand finale held in Lahore on Sunday, Qalandars defeated Quetta Gladiators by six wickets to cap off a dramatic season with another title win.

With the victory, Lahore not only lifted the PSL trophy for the third time but also claimed the top cash prize, while runners-up Gladiators took home USD 200,000 (approximately PKR 56 million).

Meanwhile, Gladiators’ middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz was crowned Player of the Tournament at the PSL 10 awards ceremony held after the final.

Alongside the top honor, the young batter was also named Best Batter of the Tournament for his consistent and explosive performances.

Islamabad United opener Sahibzada Farhan won the Hanif Mohammad Cap for finishing as the tournament's leading run-scorer.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, captain of the three-time champions Qalandars, was awarded the Fazal Mahmood Cap for claiming the most wickets in the tournament.

Gladiators' all-rounder Faheem Ashraf earned the Best All-Rounder award for his contributions with both bat and ball.

Qalandars’ rising star Mohammad Naeem was honored as the Emerging Player of the Tournament.

Mohammad Haris, the wicketkeeper-batter from Peshawar Zalmi, was named Best Wicketkeeper of the Tournament.

Zalmi’s Abdul Samad received the Best Fielder of the Tournament award for his nine catches in just five matches.

The Player of the Final award went to Sri Lanka’s Kusal Perera for his match-winning performance in the title clash.

Peshawar Zalmi were also recognized with the Spirit of Cricket Award for their sportsmanship throughout the tournament.



