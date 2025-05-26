Ramiz Raja hails Sikandar Raza’s heroics in PSL 10 final

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja (right) praises Lahore Qalandars' Sikandar Raza for his match-winning performance and dedication on May 26, 2025. — PSL/Screengrab

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja on Monday lavished praise on Sikandar Raza for his match-winning performance and unwavering commitment that played a crucial role in Lahore Qalandars' triumph in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 final.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ramiz commended Raza’s extraordinary dedication, revealing that the Zimbabwean all-rounder changed multiple flights just to make it to the match in time.

“The way Sikandar showed commitment is truly admirable. He not only managed to reach Pakistan against the odds but also played and led his team to victory,” Ramiz said.

The 62-year-old added that while the win was a team effort, Raza's performance stood out.

“Sikandar Raza played a phenomenal innings in the final. Every player contributed, but he added the winning spark. Perera also played a fantastic knock and played his part in the win,” he added.

Ramiz revealed behind-the-scenes details, noting that Raza arrived in Lahore just hours before the final.

“Lahore Qalandars had prepared two squad lists—one with Sikandar Raza and another with Shakib Al Hasan, in case Raza couldn’t make it in time.” he revealed.

“He landed in Lahore around 6 PM on the day of the final. When he arrived at the ground, he bowled just three or four deliveries in the warm-up and then went straight onto the field,” Ramiz shared.

The former PCB chief described Raza’s commitment as a testament to his love for cricket and loyalty to the Lahore Qalandars.

“This is a remarkable example of dedication. It shows Sikandar’s love for the game and the franchise. Lahore Qalandars, in return, take great care of their players, and we have all seen that,” he said.

Ramiz expressed optimism about the next PSL season, hinting at the addition of two new teams. He emphasised the need to evaluate player depth and strategic planning to support the league’s expansion.

“Next season, the league could become even more thrilling as two new teams are expected to join. But we must assess whether we have the talent pool to support this expansion and what strategies will be in place. It promises to be an exciting model,” he concluded.