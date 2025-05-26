Bangladesh suffer major setback ahead of Pakistan T20I series

Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman celebrates a wicket during the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Sylhet on March 6, 2024. — BCB

LAHORE: Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan on Monday, after sustaining a thumb injury during his final appearance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The injury occurred on May 24 while Mustafizur was representing Delhi Capitals in a game against Punjab Kings.

The left-arm quick was struck on his left thumb while attempting a return catch off Josh Inglis, forcing him to leave the field. Medical scans later confirmed a clip fracture.

According to Bangladesh team physiotherapist Delowar Hossain, Mustafizur will require two to three weeks of rest and rehabilitation before a reassessment can be made.

“Mustafizur sustained a clip fracture on his left thumb during his last IPL match. He needs time for rest and recovery. A follow-up assessment will be carried out after two weeks to evaluate his progress,” Hossain stated.

In his absence, fast bowler Khaled Ahmed has been added into the squad. Khaled has been in strong form across domestic competitions, collecting 77 wickets at an average of 21.74 across formats during the 2024–25 season.

His recent Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) performance was also notable, where he took 20 wickets at 21.55.

Mustafizur becomes the third player from the original squad to miss the tour. Nahid Rana withdrew earlier for personal reasons, while Soumya Sarkar was ruled out due to a back injury. He was replaced by all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

The T20I series against Pakistan will be held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 28, May 30, and June 1. Bangladesh enters the series after a recent 2-1 T20I series loss to the UAE in Sharjah.

According to the updated schedule, all three T20 Internationals will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on May 28, May 30, and June 1.

Squads

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Zakir Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan (vice-captain), Tanvir Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam.