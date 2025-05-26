Final batch of Bangladesh squad arrives in Lahore for T20I series against Pakistan

Third and final batch of Bangladesh players landed in Lahore ahead of the three-match T20I series against Pakistan in the Morning on Monday, May 26, 2025. – Screengrab/PCB

LAHORE: The third and final group of Bangladesh cricket team members, consisting of four players and support staff, arrived in Lahore on Monday ahead of the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan.

This group of players includes Litton Das, Shoriful Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy, along with members of the support staff.

The Bangladesh squad arrived in Pakistan in three separate groups for the series.

Earlier, on Sunday, a 10-member contingent arrived in Lahore as part of the first phase. This group featured players such as Hasan Mahmud, Tanvir Islam, Parvez Hossain Emon, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Originally, Bangladesh were scheduled to arrive on May 21 in two groups for a five-match T20I series, with the opening match planned for May 25 in Faisalabad.

However, due to logistical challenges and evolving security considerations, the tour was revised to a three-match series.

The decision to revise the schedule was finalized after a productive meeting between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials, including chairman Nazmul Abedeen and President Farooq Ahmed.

Both boards reached a mutual agreement to proceed with the series under the revised plan.

According to the updated schedule, all three T20 Internationals will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on May 28, May 30, and June 1.

Squads

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Zakir Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan (vice-captain), Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam.