Four Bangladesh players arrive in Lahore for T20I series against Pakistan

Second batch of Bangladesh players landed in Lahore ahead of the three-match T20I series against Pakistan at midnight on Monday, May 26, 2025. – Screengrab/PCB

LAHORE: The Bangladesh cricket team continues to arrive in Pakistan ahead of the upcoming three-match T20I series against the hosts, with four more players landing in Lahore just past midnight on Monday.

The latest arrivals include Tanzid Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

They are part of the second phase of the team’s arrival.

The remaining members of the Bangladesh squad are expected to land in Lahore on Tuesday morning.

Earlier, on Sunday, a 10-member contingent of the Bangladesh team reached Lahore in the first phase. This group featured players such as Hasan Mahmud, Tanvir Islam, Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Originally, Bangladesh were scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on May 21 in two groups for a five-match T20I series, with the opening match planned for May 25 in Faisalabad.

However, due to logistical challenges and evolving security considerations, the tour was reduced to a three-match series.

The decision to revise the schedule was finalised following a productive meeting between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials, including BCB chairman Nazmul Abedeen and President Farooq Ahmed.

Both boards reached a mutual understanding to proceed with the series as per the new plan.

According to the updated schedule, all three T20Is will now be held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on May 28, May 30 and June 1.

Squads

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Zakir Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan (vice-captain), Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam.