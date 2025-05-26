Hasan Nawaz headlines PSL 10 awards list

Quetta Gladiators batter Hasan Nawaz with the Player of the tournament prize money and trophy during the award ceremony after their win in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium on May 25, 2025. - Screengrab

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators’ middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz was crowned Player of the Tournament at the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 awards ceremony, held after a thrilling final.

Nawaz had a sensational campaign, amassing 399 runs in 10 innings at an average of 57.00 and an impressive strike rate of 162.19. His run tally included three half-centuries and a memorable century.

Alongside the top honor, the young batter was also named Best Batter of the Tournament for his consistent and explosive performances.

Islamabad United opener Sahibzada Farhan won the Hanif Mohammad Cap for finishing as the tournament's leading run-scorer.

Farhan accumulated 449 runs in 12 innings at an average of 37.41 and a strike rate of 152.20, which featured three fifties and a century.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, captain of the three-time champions Lahore Qalandars, was awarded the Fazal Mahmood Cap for claiming the most wickets in the tournament.

The left-arm pacer took 19 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 16.42 and an economy rate of 7.76, with best bowling figures of 3/3. He was also named Best Bowler of the Tournament.

Quetta Gladiators' all-rounder Faheem Ashraf earned the Best All-Rounder award for his contributions with both bat and ball.

Faheem scored 163 runs at a strike rate of 155.23 and picked up 17 wickets in 12 matches at an economy of 11.19.

Lahore Qalandars’ rising star Mohammad Naeem was honored as the Emerging Player of the Tournament. The young opener scored 316 runs in 12 innings at an average of 26.16 and a strike rate of 162.69, which included three fifties.

Mohammad Haris, the wicketkeeper-batter from Peshawar Zalmi, was named Best Wicketkeeper of the Tournament. Haris impressed behind the stumps with 12 dismissals in 10 matches and scored 247 runs at a strike rate of 148.79.

Zalmi’s Abdul Samad received the Best Fielder of the Tournament award for his nine catches in just five matches.

The Player of the Final award went to Sri Lanka’s Kusal Perera for his match-winning performance for Lahore Qalandars in the title clash.

Peshawar Zalmi were also recognised with the Spirit of Cricket Award for their sportsmanship throughout the tournament.

Complete List of PSL 10 Award Winners: