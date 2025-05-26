Lahore Qalandars smash T20 final run chase record in historic PSL 10 win

Lahore Qalandars' batting pair of Kusal Perera and Sikandar Raza during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 final against Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 25, 2025. - PCB

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars on Sunday made history by achieving the highest successful run chase in any T20 final during the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 final at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The Qalandars completed a thrilling chase of 202 runs against Quetta Gladiators to claim the PSL 10 title, sealing their victory with just one ball to spare.

This extraordinary feat marks the first time a team has chased down a target exceeding 200 runs in a T20 final.

The previous record was held by Kolkata Knight Riders, who chased 200 runs against Kings XI Punjab in the 2014 Indian Premier League (IPL) final.

In addition to the team’s historic win, Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi further cemented his legacy as the most successful captain in Pakistan Super League (PSL) history.

By winning his third PSL title in the PSL 10 final, Afridi became the first captain to clinch three PSL championships.

The 25-year-old left-arm pacer had previously led the Qalandars to consecutive titles in 2022 and 2023. His latest triumph places him far ahead of all other PSL captains, who have each won only one title.

Captains with Most PSL Titles:

Shaheen Afridi (Lahore Qalandars) — 3

Misbah-ul-Haq (Islamabad United) — 1

Darren Sammy (Peshawar Zalmi) — 1

JP Duminy (Islamabad United) — 1

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Quetta Gladiators) — 1

Imad Wasim (Karachi Kings) — 1

Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) — 1

Shadab Khan (Islamabad United) — 1

In a thrilling chase of 202 runs, Lahore Qalandars began aggressively, with opening batter Mohammad Naeem laying a strong foundation.

The opening duo put together a 39-run partnership, with Naeem contributing most of the runs early on.

Naeem scored a blistering 47 off 27 balls, smashing one four and six sixes before being dismissed by Faheem Ashraf, ending a crucial 46-run stand.

Shafique contributed a fiery 41 off 28 balls, including four boundaries and a six, before falling to Usman Tariq, leaving Lahore at 115/3 in 12.3 overs.

As the innings progressed, Thisara Perera and Bhanuka Rajapaksa briefly struggled under tight bowling from Quetta, pushing the required run rate past 10.

However, Sikandar Raza turned the tide, smashing back-to-back boundaries off Mohammad Amir to ease the pressure.

Perera, meanwhile, played a pivotal role, bringing up his half-century in just 28 balls. With 13 runs needed off the final over, Raza held his nerve, striking a boundary and a six to seal the victory with one ball to spare.

For the Gladiators, Hasan Nawaz was the standout performer with the bat. He scored a brilliant 76 off 43 deliveries, including eight fours and four sixes.

He was also named Player of the Tournament after scoring 399 runs in 10 matches, finishing as the third-highest run-scorer in PSL 10.