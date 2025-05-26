Saud Shakeel opens up after defeat in PSL 10 final against Qalandars

Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel speaks during the post-match presentation after their defeat in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 final against Lahore Qalandars here at the Gaddafi Stadium on May 25, 2025. - Screengrab

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel opened up after his team's defeat in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 final against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Saud reflected on the journey and praised his team’s effort despite falling short.

“The journey has been truly remarkable. The only disappointment is that we couldn’t finish at the top, ending as runners-up instead. We received tremendous support from the management throughout,” he said.

The opening batter credited Lahore Qalandars’ batters for their match-winning performance.

“Lahore Qalandars’ batters deserve full credit for their incredible performance. The way Raza and Kusal finished the game—I can honestly say they deserved this victory,” he added.

The left-handed opener also lauded young batter Hasan Nawaz for his adaptability and growth during the tournament.

“Hasan Nawaz is an exceptional talent. While he prefers opening, we initially placed him in the middle order before promoting him to number four. He adapted brilliantly,” Saud noted.

He also highlighted the positive impact of legendary cricketer Sir Vivian Richards in the dressing room.

“We’ve learned invaluable lessons from Sir Viv Richards—his presence in the dressing room elevated every aspect of our game,” he stated.

Concluding his remarks, the 29-year-old described the season as a memorable one for the entire squad.

“Overall, it’s been an unforgettable journey,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Lahore Qalandars clinched the PSL 10 title with a six-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators in a highly anticipated final at the Gaddafi Stadium.

In a thrilling chase of 202 runs, Lahore Qalandars began aggressively, with opening batter Mohammad Naeem laying a strong foundation.

The opening duo put together a 39-run partnership, with Naeem contributing most of the runs early on.

Naeem scored a blistering 47 off 27 balls, smashing one four and six sixes before being dismissed by Faheem Ashraf, ending a crucial 46-run stand.

Shafique contributed a fiery 41 off 28 balls, including four boundaries and a six, before falling to Usman Tariq, leaving Lahore at 115/3 in 12.3 overs.

As the innings progressed, Thisara Perera and Bhanuka Rajapaksa briefly struggled under tight bowling from Quetta, pushing the required run rate past 10.

However, Sikandar Raza turned the tide, smashing back-to-back boundaries off Mohammad Amir to ease the pressure.

Perera, meanwhile, played a pivotal role, bringing up his half-century in just 28 balls. With 13 runs needed off the final over, Raza held his nerve, striking a boundary and a six to seal the victory with one ball to spare.

For the Gladiators, Hasan Nawaz was the standout performer with the bat. He scored a brilliant 76 off 43 deliveries, which included eight fours and four sixes.

He was also named Player of the Tournament after scoring 399 runs in 10 matches and finishing as the third-highest run-scorer in PSL 10.