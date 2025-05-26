Shaheen Afridi extends captaincy record with PSL 10 triumph

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi poses with Luminara Trophy for PSL 10 in Lahore on May 24, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi added another feather to his cap on Sunday, extending his record as the most successful captain in Pakistan Super League (PSL) history by clinching a third title in the PSL 10 final.

The left-arm pacer, already the only captain to win two PSL titles, further solidified his legacy by guiding Lahore Qalandars to another championship.

Afridi had previously led the Qalandars to back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023, and his latest success makes him the first captain to lift three PSL trophies.

With this achievement, the 25-year-old now stands alone atop the list of PSL-winning captains. All other captains in PSL history have only one title to their name.

Captains with Most PSL Titles:

Shaheen Afridi (Lahore Qalandars) — 3

Misbah-ul-Haq (Islamabad United) — 1

Darren Sammy (Peshawar Zalmi) — 1

JP Duminy (Islamabad United) — 1

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Quetta Gladiators) — 1

Imad Wasim (Karachi Kings) — 1

Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) — 1

Shadab Khan (Islamabad United) — 1

It is pertinent to mention that Lahore Qalandars clinched the PSL 10 title with a six-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators in a highly anticipated final at the Gaddafi Stadium.

In a thrilling chase of 202 runs, Lahore Qalandars began aggressively, with opening batter Mohammad Naeem laying a strong foundation.

The opening duo put together a 39-run partnership, with Naeem contributing most of the runs early on.

Naeem scored a blistering 47 off 27 balls, smashing one four and six sixes before being dismissed by Faheem Ashraf, ending a crucial 46-run stand. Shafique contributed a fiery 41 off 28, with four boundaries and a six, before falling to Usman Tariq, leaving Lahore at 115/3 in 12.3 overs.

As the innings progressed, Thisara Perera and Bhanuka Rajapaksa struggled briefly under tight bowling from Quetta, pushing the required run rate past 10. However, Sikandar Raza turned the tide, smashing back-to-back boundaries off Mohammad Amir to ease the pressure.

Perera, meanwhile, played a pivotal role, bringing up his half-century in just 28 balls. With 13 runs needed off the final over, Raza held his nerve, striking a boundary and a six to seal the victory with one ball to spare.