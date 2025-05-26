Shaheen Afridi extends captaincy record with PSL 10 triumph

Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators to lift PSL title thrice

May 26, 2025
Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi poses with Luminara Trophy for PSL 10 in Lahore on May 24, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi added another feather to his cap on Sunday, extending his record as the most successful captain in Pakistan Super League (PSL) history by clinching a third title in the PSL 10 final.

The left-arm pacer, already the only captain to win two PSL titles, further solidified his legacy by guiding Lahore Qalandars to another championship.

Afridi had previously led the Qalandars to back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023, and his latest success makes him the first captain to lift three PSL trophies.

With this achievement, the 25-year-old now stands alone atop the list of PSL-winning captains. All other captains in PSL history have only one title to their name.

Captains with Most PSL Titles:

  • Shaheen Afridi (Lahore Qalandars) — 3
  • Misbah-ul-Haq (Islamabad United) — 1
  • Darren Sammy (Peshawar Zalmi) — 1
  • JP Duminy (Islamabad United) — 1
  • Sarfaraz Ahmed (Quetta Gladiators) — 1
  • Imad Wasim (Karachi Kings) — 1
  • Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) — 1
  • Shadab Khan (Islamabad United) — 1

It is pertinent to mention that Lahore Qalandars clinched the PSL 10 title with a six-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators in a highly anticipated final at the Gaddafi Stadium.

In a thrilling chase of 202 runs, Lahore Qalandars began aggressively, with opening batter Mohammad Naeem laying a strong foundation.

The opening duo put together a 39-run partnership, with Naeem contributing most of the runs early on.

Naeem scored a blistering 47 off 27 balls, smashing one four and six sixes before being dismissed by Faheem Ashraf, ending a crucial 46-run stand. Shafique contributed a fiery 41 off 28, with four boundaries and a six, before falling to Usman Tariq, leaving Lahore at 115/3 in 12.3 overs.

As the innings progressed, Thisara Perera and Bhanuka Rajapaksa struggled briefly under tight bowling from Quetta, pushing the required run rate past 10. However, Sikandar Raza turned the tide, smashing back-to-back boundaries off Mohammad Amir to ease the pressure.

Perera, meanwhile, played a pivotal role, bringing up his half-century in just 28 balls. With 13 runs needed off the final over, Raza held his nerve, striking a boundary and a six to seal the victory with one ball to spare.

