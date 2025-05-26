Sikandar Raza reveals motivation behind surprise PSL 10 final appearance

Lahore Qalandars' Sikandar Raza celebrates winning PSL 10 after beating Quetta Gladiators in the final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 25, 2025. — PSL

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars all-rounder Sikandar Raza on Sunday, revealed how he managed to do immediate transition after leading the team to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 glory here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Raza represented Zimbabwe in their one-off Test against England in Nottingham, which concluded on Saturday night as per the Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

The all-rounder, however, made a miraculous return to the Qalandars squad, joining them just minutes ahead of the toss for the highly-anticipated PSL 10 final against leaders Quetta Gladiators.

His timely arrival proved beneficial for the home side as he played a match-winning cameo of 22 runs and fittingly hit the winning runs on the penultimate delivery when he smashed a low full toss from Faheem Ashraf for a boundary.

Speaking to the broadcasters following the Qalandars’ hard-fought victory, Sikandar Raza shared his tough routine after the one-off Test, which included dinner in Birmingham, breakfast in Dubai and lunch in Abu Dhabi.

Sikandar Raza further revealed that the motivation behind rushing back to Pakistan to join the Qalandars despite being completely drained both mentally and physically was that the team needed him.

"I batted for around 25 overs yesterday. I had my dinner in Birmingham, breakfast in Dubai, lunch in Abu Dhabi, and finally arrived here in Lahore,” said Raza.

“I knew how much my team needed me. It feels good to win. I was completely drained, both mentally and physically. I told myself that whatever ball came, I would play my best shot.

“We were playing our third knockout game, so we knew we were prepared. Asif Ali was substituted due to concussion. Naeem wasn't fully fit. I knew I had to do something to take our team home."