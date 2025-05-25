PSL 10 under fire for record fielding errors

Quetta Gladiators' Usman Tariq dropped a catch during the final against Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on May 25, 2025. — X/@imransiddique89

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 thrilled fans with electrifying cricket action, it was equally notable for its poor fielding performances, drawing sharp criticism from experts and fans alike.

According to a widely circulated claim on social media, players dropped a staggering 96 catches during the tournament.

Basic fielding errors, including dropped sitters and frequent misfields, became a recurring feature throughout the event.

96 DROPPED CATCHES IN PSL SEASON 10





Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif also weighed in, highlighting that it was not just dropped catches but also missed stumpings that plagued PSL 10.

He claimed that wicketkeepers missed stumping opportunities 28 times across the tournament, allowing batters to escape key dismissals.

Dropped Catches 86 Run out ( Missed 28) Missed stumps 6





The sloppy fielding standards caught the attention of international cricket veterans who were in Pakistan during the league.

Several former foreign cricketers criticised the poor fielding and participated in a special PSL instructional video aimed at educating players on how to take catches properly.

Notably, former international stars like Martin Guptill, Alastair Cook, and Dominic Cork appeared in the video, offering insights and practical tips on fielding basics, especially catching technique.

𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬! 🧑‍🏫



𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬! 🧑‍🏫

Catches. Catching drills. All about it. Hear it from the masters of the craft. (Demo included)





Meanwhile, In the PSL 10 final at Gaddafi Stadium, Hasan Nawaz’s explosive 76 helped Quetta Gladiators post a competitive 201/9 against Lahore Qalandars.

Despite early setbacks with key wickets falling, Nawaz’s crucial 67-run partnership with Avishka Fernando stabilised the innings and kept Gladiators in the hunt.

Shaheen Afridi played a key role with important wickets, including dismissing Nawaz and Dinesh Chandimal.

However, a late cameo by Faheem Ashraf, who smashed 28 runs off just eight balls, pushed Gladiators past the 200-run mark, setting a challenging target for Lahore.