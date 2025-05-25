Ruben Amorim apologises for 'worst-ever' Premier League season

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim during a lap of appreciation after the match on May 25, 2025. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim issued a public apology to fans after a 2-0 win against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday, calling it the club’s worst-ever Premier League season.

Following the match, Amorim thanked the fans for their continued support and acknowledged the team's disappointing campaign.

"First of all, I want to apologise for this season. I know you are really disappointed in me and in the team,” Amorim said.

He urged fans to look ahead, saying it’s time to move forward. He recalled the early days of his tenure when United won two of their first three matches.

"I want to say thank you, we are very grateful for your support during the season and I know it was really hard to support us in many games.

He further expressed that we need to move on, the season is over. He added that six months ago, at the start of his tenure, they won two out of their first three games.

"The storm is coming." Now, after this difficult period, he says he can confidently tell us that the good days are coming,” he mentioned.

Amorim stressed the importance of unity and moving on from the past.

"But now we have to make a choice or we stay stuck in the past because this season is in the past -- it's over. We fight each other or we stick together and move forward."

Amorim acknowledged the tough season he had anticipated but now offers hope, assuring fans that better days lie ahead. He thanks supporters and expresses confidence in a brighter future for the team.

"Six months ago, in my first three games in charge, with two victories and one draw, I said to you, "the storm is coming. Today after this disastrous season, I want to tell you the good days are coming. Thank you very much, see you next season," he concluded.