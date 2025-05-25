Mohammad Naeem makes history in PSL 10 final

LAHORE: Qalandars opening batter Mohammad Naeem on Sunday created history in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 final against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The young opener displayed an aggressive batting approach while chasing Quetta Gladiators’ target of 202 runs in the grand finale, scoring a blazing 47 off just 27 deliveries.

His innings included one boundary and six towering sixes, with a strike rate of 174.07.

The 26-year-old became the first player in the league’s 10-year history to hit six sixes in a PSL final innings—an unprecedented feat in the tournament’s decisive match.

In his debut PSL season, the right-handed batter proved his worth for Lahore Qalandars by scoring 315 runs in 12 matches at an average of 28.63 and a strike rate of 164.06, which included three half-centuries.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators posted a competitive total of 201 for 9, thanks largely to an exceptional innings from Hasan Nawaz, who scored 76 off 43 deliveries.

Faheem Ashraf also played a crucial cameo towards the end, smashing 28 runs off just eight balls with multiple boundaries, helping Quetta cross the 200-run mark. He was dismissed on the final ball of the innings.

For Lahore Qalandars, Shaheen Shah Afridi led the bowling effort with three wickets. Salman Mirza and Haris Rauf took two wickets each, while Sikandar Raza and Rishad Hossain chipped in with one wicket apiece.

When this news was filed, Lahore Qalandars were chasing the 202-run target with three wickets down, with Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Kusal Perera at the crease.

Lahore Qalandars Squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Fakhar Zaman, Kusal Perera, Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Jahandad Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq, Momin Qamar (E), Mohammad Azab (E), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Naeem (E).