Lorenzo Musetti storms into French Open second round

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in action during his semi final match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz on May 16, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti booked his spot in the second round of the French Open with a commanding 7-5, 6-2, 6-0 win over Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann at Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday.

Musetti delivered a dominant performance across all three sets, showcasing precise shot-making and composure that left Hanfmann with little room to respond.

After a tightly contested opening set, the eighth seed found his rhythm and took full control of the match.

The 22-year-old, who is the only player to have reached the semifinals in all three ATP Masters 1000 clay-court events this season, admitted to feeling the weight of expectation at the start of his campaign.

“There was pressure being the first man to start this year [on Court Philippe-Chatrier],” Musetti said. “It's an incredible honour. I’ve played many beautiful matches and have incredible memories on this court."

Reflecting on his recent form, Musetti said he is beginning to unlock a new level in his game.

“This month has been incredible. I’ve reached many of my goals, but the best is yet to come,” he added. “I’ve managed to find the click I needed to step up my level, and I’m here to show it — hopefully, I will.”

It is pertinent to mention that Musetti will next face the winner of the first-round match between French wildcard Valentin Royer and Colombian lucky loser Daniel Elahi Galán.