Lahore Qalandars suffer major blow as Asif Ali ruled out of PSL 10 final

Lahore Qalandars' Asif Ali walks out of the field after a collision on the field against Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 in Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on May 25, 2025. — X/@GhaffarDawnNews

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars faced a major setback during the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 as key player Asif Ali was ruled out of the match after a collision on the field.

Asif collided with teammate Mohammad Naeem while attempting to stop a ball at the boundary during the 12th over of Quetta Gladiators' innings. The impact left him unable to continue fielding.

Although a stretcher was brought onto the field, Asif managed to walk off with the assistance of the team doctor.

Following his exit, Qalandars announced his replacement. Mohammad Akhlaq was brought into the playing XI and will take Asif’s place in the batting lineup.

Meanwhile, in the PSL 10 final at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday, Hasan Nawaz’s blistering knock helped Quetta Gladiators post a competitive total of 201/9 in their 20 overs against Lahore Qalandars.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Quetta suffered an early setback as captain Saud Shakeel was dismissed by Lahore’s skipper and left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi, leaving the Gladiators at 17-1 in 2.4 overs.

Quetta’s Heinrich Klaasen looked dangerous but was soon dismissed by Sikandar Raza for a quickfire 22 off 11 balls. At that stage, Quetta were 58-3 in 6.2 overs.

Hasan Nawaz, in superb form, notched his third fifty of the season. He shared a crucial 67-run partnership with Avishka Fernando, helping Quetta regain momentum.

Fernando was dismissed for 29 off 22 balls by Rishad Hossain, who claimed his first wicket at the score of 125-4 in 12.5 overs.

Shaheen Afridi returned to put brakes on the Gladiators’ innings, removing Dinesh Chandimal for a brisk 22 off 13 balls. Two balls later, he struck again, dismissing the well-set Hasan Nawaz for a brilliant 76 off 43 deliveries, reducing Quetta to 172-6 in 17.5 overs.

However, Faheem Ashraf played a vital cameo in the final over, smashing 28 runs off just eight balls, including multiple boundaries, helping Quetta breach the 200-run mark. He was dismissed on the final ball of the innings.

Lahore Qalandars squad:

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Kusal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mohammad Akhlaq, Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Rishad Hossain and Salman Mirza.