"Opened all my life, but happy in the middle": Hasan Nawaz on batting position

Quetta Gladiators middle-order batter speaks during the mid-innings interview during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 final against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium on May 25, 2025. — Screengrab

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators' middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz expressed delight after contributing significantly in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 final against defending champions Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking during the mid-innings interview, the 24-year-old batter expressed satisfaction with his team’s total and shed light on his approach at the crease.

"Our initial plan was to reach 180, but thankfully we managed to post 200. Now, it’s about bowling well and defending the total. I just stuck to my natural game—the same way I play in domestic cricket," Nawaz stated.

Reflecting on his batting position and the pitch conditions, Nawaz said, "I’ve opened all my life, but I’m happy to contribute in the middle order as well. It’s a good batting wicket, so we’ll need to be precise with our bowling."

Nawaz’s blistering half-century played a crucial role in helping Quetta Gladiators post a competitive total of 201-9 in their allotted 20 overs.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Quetta faced an early blow as captain Saud Shakeel was dismissed for just four runs off six balls by Lahore’s skipper and pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi, leaving the Gladiators at 17-1 in 2.4 overs.

Heinrich Klaasen threatened to accelerate the innings but was sent back by Sikandar Raza after a quickfire 22 off 11 balls. At that point, Quetta stood at 58-3 in 6.2 overs.

Hasan Nawaz, continuing his fine form, scored his third half-century of the season and stitched a vital 67-run partnership with Avishka Fernando, who chipped in with 29 off 22 balls before being dismissed by Rishad Hossain at 125-4 in 12.5 overs.

In the death overs, Faheem Ashraf provided the late fireworks, smashing 28 runs off just eight deliveries, including multiple boundaries, pushing Quetta past the 200-run mark. He was dismissed on the final ball of the innings.

Nawaz has been one of the standout performers for Quetta this season. In 10 matches, he has amassed 399 runs, including one century and three fifties, playing a pivotal role in stabilising the team’s middle order.

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Avishka Fernando, Faheem Ashraf, Finn Allen, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Dinesh Chandimal, Khurram Shahzad, Hasebullah Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq, Hassan Nawaz (E), Muhammad Zeeshan (E), Ali Majid, Shoaib Malik, Danish Aziz.