Hasan Nawaz equals Kieron Pollard's record in PSL history

Quetta Gladiators' batter Hasan Nawaz plays a shot during the final against Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on May 25, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators’ young batter Hasan Nawaz delivered a scintillating performance in the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 against Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday, equaling the record for the fastest half-century in PSL history.

Hasan smashed a fiery fifty off just 21 balls, matching the record set by West Indian star Kieron Pollard, who achieved the feat in PSL 2019 while playing for Peshawar Zalmi against Islamabad United.

The Quetta batter’s explosive innings featured four sixes and eight fours, culminating in a 76-run knock off 43 deliveries before he was dismissed.

He joins an elite group that includes Ireland’s Paul Stirling, who also reached a 21-ball fifty for Islamabad United against Quetta in PSL 2021.

Hasan’s overall performance in PSL 10 has been nothing short of remarkable. He played a pivotal role in bolstering Quetta’s batting lineup, amassing a total of 399 runs in 10 matches. His tally includes one century and three half-centuries.

Currently, Hasan ranks third among the top scorers of PSL 10. Islamabad United’s Sahibzada Farhan leads the chart with 449 runs in 12 matches, which include a century and three fifties, while Lahore Qalandars’ experienced campaigner Fakhar Zaman holds the second spot.

Regarding the fastest fifties in PSL history, four players currently share the record for scoring a half-century in just 17 balls. Kamran Akmal of Peshawar Zalmi first achieved this feat against Karachi Kings in PSL 2018.

Asif Ali of Islamabad United matched it in PSL 2019 with a 17-ball fifty against Lahore Qalandars.

Zalmi’s Hazratullah Zazai equaled the record in PSL 2021 against Karachi Kings, while Multan Sultans’ Rilee Rossouw matched it in the 2023 season against Peshawar Zalmi.

Meanwhile, in the PSL 10 final at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday, Hasan Nawaz’s blistering knock helped Quetta Gladiators post a competitive total of 201/9 in their 20 overs against Lahore Qalandars.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Quetta suffered an early setback as captain Saud Shakeel was dismissed by Lahore’s skipper and left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi, leaving the Gladiators at 17-1 in 2.4 overs.

Quetta’s Heinrich Klaasen looked dangerous but was soon dismissed by Sikandar Raza for a quickfire 22 off 11 balls. At that stage, Quetta were 58-3 in 6.2 overs.

Hasan Nawaz, in superb form, notched his third fifty of the season. He shared a crucial 67-run partnership with Avishka Fernando, helping Quetta regain momentum.

Fernando was dismissed for 29 off 22 balls by Rishad Hossain, who claimed his first wicket at the score of 125-4 in 12.5 overs.

Shaheen Afridi returned to put brakes on the Gladiators’ innings, removing Dinesh Chandimal for a brisk 22 off 13 balls. Two balls later, he struck again, dismissing the well-set Hasan Nawaz for a brilliant 76 off 43 deliveries, reducing Quetta to 172-6 in 17.5 overs.

However, Faheem Ashraf played a vital cameo in the final over, smashing 28 runs off just eight balls, including multiple boundaries, helping Quetta breach the 200-run mark. He was dismissed on the final ball of the innings.