Sir Alastair Cook predicts winner of PSL 10 final

Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 final pre match pitch side show ahead of the final clash between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 25, 2025. — Screengrab

LAHORE: Former England cricket legend Sir Alastair Cook on Sunday shared his prediction for the winner of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 final between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators.

During the pitch-side expert prediction segment, presenter Erin Holland asked Cook which team he believed would lift the PSL 10 title.

The former England captain confidently picked Quetta Gladiators as his choice to win the final.

“It’s a big game for me as well. I am currently 4-3 down on my predictions, so I am going with Quetta. I think winning the toss is quite crucial for them. I expect a decent total and then the spinners to do some good work,” Cook said.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis offered his thoughts, saying, “I think Wasim Jr. not playing is really going to hurt them a lot. Also, the crowd is a full house, and they are all behind Lahore, which I think will make a massive difference. So, it’s going to be Lahore for me.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Shaheen Afridi-led Qalandars stormed into the final after a dominant performance in Eliminator 2, where they thrashed the defending champions Islamabad United.

Batting first, Lahore posted a formidable total of 202-8, with standout performances from Mohammad Naeem and Kusal Perera. In response, Islamabad United were bowled out for just 107 in 15.1 overs, succumbing to a 95-run defeat.

Meanwhile, in the PSL 10 final at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday, Hasan Nawaz’s blistering knock helped Quetta Gladiators post a competitive total of 201-9 in their 20 overs against Lahore Qalandars.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Quetta suffered an early setback as captain Saud Shakeel was dismissed by Lahore’s skipper and left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi for just four runs off six balls, leaving the Gladiators at 17-1 in 2.4 overs.

Quetta’s Heinrich Klaasen looked dangerous but was soon dismissed by Sikandar Raza for a quickfire 22 off 11 balls. At that stage, Quetta were 58-3 in 6.2 overs.

Hasan Nawaz, in superb form, notched his third fifty of the season. He shared a crucial 67-run partnership with Avishka Fernando, helping Quetta regain momentum.

Fernando was dismissed for 29 off 22 balls by Rishad Hossain, who claimed his first wicket at the score of 125-4 in 12.5 overs.

Shaheen Afridi returned to put brakes on the Gladiators’ innings, removing Dinesh Chandimal for a brisk 22 off 13 balls. Two balls later, he struck again, dismissing the well-set Hasan Nawaz for a brilliant 76 off 43 deliveries, reducing Quetta to 172-6 in 17.5 overs.

However, Faheem Ashraf played a vital cameo in the final over, smashing 28 runs off just eight balls, including multiple boundaries, helping Quetta breach the 200-run mark. He was dismissed on the final ball of the innings.

For Qalandars, Shaheen led the wicket tally with three wickets in his spell, followed by Salman Mirza and Haris Rauf with two wickets each, and Sikandar Raza and Rishad Hossain with one wicket each.

Lahore Qalandars Squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Fakhar Zaman, Kusal Perera, Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Jahandad Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq, Momin Qamar (E), Mohammad Azab (E), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Naeem (E).

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (C), Avishka Fernando, Faheem Ashraf, Finn Allen, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Dinesh Chandimal, Khurram Shahzad, Hasebullah Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq, Hassan Nawaz (E), Muhammad Zeeshan (E), Ali Majid, Shoaib Malik, Danish Aziz.