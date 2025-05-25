Hasan Nawaz powers Quetta Gladiators to 201 in PSL 10 final against Qalandars

Quetta Gladiators batter Hassan Nawaz raises his bat after scoring fifty during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 final against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 25, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Hasan Nawaz's blistering knock helped Quetta Gladiators post a formidable total of 201-9 in their allotted 20 overs against Lahore Qalandars in the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Quetta suffered an early setback as captain Saud Shakeel was dismissed by Qalandars' skipper and left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi for just fours runs off six balls, leaving the Gladiators at 17-1 in 2.4 overs.

Quetta's troubles continued in the next over when Salman Mirza removed Finn Allen for 12 off 11 deliveries, putting the side under early pressure.

However, a 38-run partnership between Rilee Rossouw and Hasan Nawaz steadied the innings.

Rossouw looked dangerous, but his stay was cut short by Sikandar Raza, who made an immediate impact by dismissing him for a quickfire 22 off just 11 balls. At that stage, Quetta were 58-3 in 6.2 overs.

Hasan Nawaz, showing superb form, went on to notch his third fifty of the season. He shared a crucial 67-run stand with Avishka Fernando, helping Quetta regain momentum.

Fernando was dismissed for 29 off 22 balls by Rishad Hossain, who claimed his first wicket with the score at 125-4 in 12.5 overs.

Dinesh Chandimal then joined Nawaz and provided valuable support, striking two sixes off Sikandar Raza in the 17th over to propel the score to 170-4.

Shaheen Afridi returned to halt the charge, removing Chandimal for a brisk 22 off 13 balls. Two balls later, he struck again, dismissing the well-set Hasan Nawaz for a brilliant 76 off 43 deliveries, reducing Quetta to 172-6 in 17.5 overs.

Haris Rauf made further inroads in the 19th over by removing Mohammad Amir and Abrar Ahmed for ducks, denting Quetta’s hopes of a strong finish.

However, Faheem Ashraf played a vital cameo in the final over, smashing 28 off just eight balls, including multiple boundaries, to help Quetta breach the 200-run mark. He was dismissed on the final delivery of the innings.

For Qalandars, Shaheen led the wicket tally with three wickets in his spell, followed by Salman Mirza and Haris Rauf with two wickets each, and Sikandar Raza and Rishad Hossain with one wicket each.