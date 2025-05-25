Lando Norris clinches first F1 win in Monaco

McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates on the podium with a trophy after winning the Monaco Grand on May 25, 2025. — Reuters

MONACO: Lando Norris claimed a stunning victory at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, securing his maiden Formula 1 win and reducing McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri’s championship lead to just three points.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc delighted local fans with a second-place finish at his home race, which he had won last year.

Piastri completed the podium in third, while Red Bull’s Max Verstappen crossed the line in fourth. Remarkably, all four drivers finished in the same positions they started.

Norris’s win tightened the title race significantly. Piastri now holds a slender three-point advantage at the top, while Verstappen, previously leading, slipped to third in the standings—22 points adrift.

The race began with anticipation surrounding a new rule aimed at boosting unpredictability. Pundits forecasted wild strategies and potential chaos, but the race played out cleanly at the front.

The only disruption came via a brief Virtual Safety Car period after a first-lap collision involving Sauber rookie Gabriel Bortoleto.

Reflecting on his long-awaited breakthrough, Norris described the victory as both grueling and exhilarating.

“It feels amazing! It’s a long, grueling race—but good fun,” said Norris.

“We won in Monaco! An amazing weekend. This is what I dreamed of as a kid.”

Starting from pole—his first since the season opener in Australia—Norris made a clean getaway into Turn 1 and held the lead comfortably, with the top 10 positions remaining unchanged in the early laps.

This year’s Monaco Grand Prix introduced a two-mandatory-pit-stop rule for the first time in its history, raising hopes of added drama on the notoriously tight street circuit.

However, the race largely became a battle of tyre conservation and strategic execution.

Norris ultimately lapped all but four cars, underlining his dominance and marking a memorable first win in one of Formula 1’s most prestigious events.