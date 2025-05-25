PSL 10 final sees another chapter written in League’s history





Quetta Gladiators' Hasan Nawaz goes on the attack during the final against Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on May 25, 2025. — PSL

LAHORE: The ongoing final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium, witnessed a historic milestone on Sunday, as a new record for the most sixes in a single PSL season was set.

With the completion of the 34th match of the tournament — the grand finale — the total number of sixes hit during PSL 10 reached 500, marking the first time in PSL history that the 500-sixes barrier has been crossed in a single edition.

This surpasses the previous record set in PSL 2023, where a total of 498 sixes were hit across the season.

MOST SIXES OVERALL IN PSL:

500* sixes in 2025

498 sixes in 2023

440 sixes in 2021

435 sixes in 2022

414 sixes in 2018

At the time when this story was filed, Gladiators had scored 144/4 wickets in 15 overs against Qalandars in the PSL 10 final. Hassan Nawaz once again delivered an impressive performance, scoring a half-century.

Squads:

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Avishka Fernando, Faheem Ashraf, Finn Allen, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Dinesh Chandimal, Khurram Shahzad, Hasebullah Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq, Hassan Nawaz (E), Muhammad Zeeshan (E), Ali Majid, Shoaib Malik, Danish Aziz.

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Fakhar Zaman, Kusal Perera, Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Jahandad Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq, Momin Qamar (E), Mohammad Azab (E), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Naeem.

It is pertinent to mention that the PSL 10 final was originally scheduled for May 18 at Gaddafi Stadium but had to be rescheduled to May 25 due to Pakistan-India tensions. The remainder of the league was adjusted accordingly.