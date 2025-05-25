Kevin De Bruyne prefers Napoli move over MLS

Britain - May 25, 2025 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne during the warm up before the match at Craven Cottage in London on May 25, 2025. — Reuters

Kevin De Bruyne is set to join Napoli, the newly crowned champions of Serie A, rejecting lucrative offers from Major League Soccer (MLS) side Chicago Fire FC, sources have revealed.

The 33-year-old Belgian midfielder is expected to begin formal negotiations with Napoli next week as a free agent.

This comes after Manchester City reportedly declined to offer him a contract extension, making today’s fixture against Fulham his final appearance for the club.

De Bruyne, who joined City from Wolfsburg in 2015, has had a decorated spell in England, winning 14 major trophies—including six Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League in 2023.

He was named the PFA Players’ Player of the Year in both the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons.

With 118 assists, De Bruyne ranks second on the Premier League’s all-time assist chart and has scored 106 goals in 413 appearances for City.

Sources close to the player have indicated that although De Bruyne was keen to remain at the Etihad, the club showed no interest in extending his stay.

As a result, he has turned down offers from both MLS and Germany in favor of a move to Italy.

Napoli, who clinched the Serie A title with a 2-0 win over Cagliari on Friday, are expected to finalize terms with De Bruyne following City's final league match of the season.

Insiders suggest that family considerations played a significant role in the decision, and De Bruyne is likely to join his Belgian international teammate Romelu Lukaku at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

In what was likely his last match at the Etihad, De Bruyne received an emotional farewell from teammates and manager Pep Guardiola.

“It’s a sad day. He will be missed,” Guardiola said after the game. “On the other hand, it was a lovely day for him to make a meaningful contribution to a win that means so much to us.”