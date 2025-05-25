Sun Yingsha thump Wang Manyu in World Table Tennis Championships final

An undated picture of World No. 1 Sun Yingsha. — Reuters

DOHA: World No. 1 Sun Yingsha defeated Wang Manyu in a thrilling final to retain her world title, clinching the gold with a 4–3 victory in Doha on Sunday.

Former champion Wang, who had beaten Sun in the 2021 final, fought back from two games down and saved four championship points to take the contest down to the wire.

The 24-year-old Sun started strong, winning the first two games 11–6 and 12–10. Wang bounced back, dominating the next two games, and was just a point away from winning the fifth. However, Sun saved the game point and took the game 12–10.

In the sixth game, Sun surged to a 10–6 lead, putting herself within one point of victory, but Wang held her nerve and won the next three points.

The defending champion pushed for the win with a forehand shot that Wang barely reached. The ball soared high and clipped the edge of the table, leveling the score at 10–10.

Wang snatch the momentum, claiming the sixth game 13–11 and taking an early 3–0 lead in the decisive seventh.

After winning the match, Sun reflected on the intense rivalry, noting how familiar they are with each other’s game.

"We have played each other many times since childhood. So every time we meet in the finals, it would be a tough match," Sun said.

She also shared her emotional journey through the match, expressing gratitude for her perseverance.

"At that time my mentality fluctuated a little bit. Every day I fought hard... and I cherished each game. And I'm extremely happy I managed to stand till the last," she admitted.