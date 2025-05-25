Wasim Akram lauds Shaheen Afridi's 'unplayable delivery' in PSL 10 final

Wasim Akram (Left) walks across the field after the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 Super Eight match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval on June 20, 2024 in Bridgetown and Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi delivery his spell during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 final against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 25, 2025. — AFP/PCB

Former Pakistan pace legend Wasim Akram heaped praise on left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi for his unplayable delivery during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 final between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

While on commentary, Akram was in awe of Shaheen's bowling.

"It's impossible to bowl this delivery, especially as a left-arm seamer. If it's coming naturally, it means Shaheen has worked on it."

Shaheen produced a sensational inswinging delivery in the very first over of the final. The delivery not only stunned the spectators but also left Gladiators skipper Saud Shakeel bamboozled, narrowly missing the stumps in what was nearly an early breakthrough.

Shortly after, the breakthrough came. Saud Shakeel, who chose to bat first after winning the toss, was dismissed for just 4 runs off 6 balls by Shaheen Afridi, leaving the Gladiators at 17-1 in 2.4 overs.

The next over saw another setback for Quetta, as Salman Mirza removed Finn Allen for 12 off 11 deliveries, reducing them to 25-2.

However, Rilee Rossouw and Hassan Nawaz steadied the innings, putting together a vital 38-run stand for the third wicket. Their partnership helped rebuild the innings and set a platform for a competitive total.

That momentum was disrupted by the returning Sikandar Raza, who struck in his very first over. Raza removed Rossouw for a quickfire 22 off just 11 balls, leaving Quetta at 58-3 in 6.2 overs.

At the time of reporting, Quetta Gladiators were 15-3 in 12 overs, with Hassan Nawaz reaching a well-earned half-century.

Avishka Fernando was also contributing valuable runs at the other end, as the Gladiators aimed to post a challenging total in the final.

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Avishka Fernando, Faheem Ashraf, Finn Allen, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Dinesh Chandimal, Khurram Shahzad, Hasebullah Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq, Hassan Nawaz (E), Muhammad Zeeshan (E), Ali Majid, Shoaib Malik, Danish Aziz.