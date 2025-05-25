Marcel Mayer struggles in Red Sox debut

Boston Red Sox third baseman Marcelo Mayer (39) runs toward the dugout during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park in Boston on May 24, 2025. — Reuters

Marcelo Mayer's much-anticipated Major League Baseball (MLB) debut didn't go as hoped, as the Boston Red Sox prospect went hitless in four at-bats with three strikeouts.

Despite the underwhelming performance at the plate, Mayer showcased strong defensive skills and maintained a composed presence on the field—offering a glimpse of his potential at the highest level.

The 21-year-old shortstop made his debut on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, following a call-up prompted by Alex Bregman’s injury during Friday’s game against the same opponent.

Bregman exited that matchup due to quadriceps tightness, leaving a temporary gap in Boston's infield.

After the game, Mayer took to Instagram to express gratitude and excitement about his first MLB appearance.

“A day I’ll never forget … thank you to everyone that has helped me along this ride. Go Sox!” he wrote.

Mayer is widely regarded as one of baseball’s rising stars, and with Bregman’s status still uncertain, Boston may rely more heavily on its top prospect in the coming days.

But Mayer’s path to the big leagues wasn’t entirely smooth—even his journey to Fenway Park was eventful.

The young infielder reportedly needed a ride to the stadium from a Worcester clubhouse attendant after misplacing his car keys, which had been missing for weeks.

Prior to his call-up, Mayer had been performing well for Triple-A Worcester, slashing .271/.347/.471 across 43 games.

He led the International League in hits and compiled nine home runs, five doubles, a triple, and 43 RBIs—impressive numbers that earned him the promotion.

Mayer’s next opportunity to make an impact could come on Sunday in the final game of the series against Baltimore.

Following Saturday’s loss, Red Sox manager Alex Cora hinted that additional roster changes might be on the horizon, suggesting that the team is actively exploring ways to improve amid injury concerns and inconsistent results