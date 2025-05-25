Stephen Curry stuns fans with 14 three-pointers in 30 seconds

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after scoring a basket during the second half of game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on May 4, 2025. — Reuters

NBA superstar Stephen Curry left fans in awe after sinking an unbelievable 14 three-pointers in just 30 seconds during a $100,000 challenge hosted by YouTuber MrBeast.

The challenge, held on Saturday, featured Curry going head-to-head with a college basketball player. Curry had only 30 seconds to make as many three-pointers as possible, while his opponent had a full minute to surpass his score.

Displaying his world-class shooting skills, Curry nailed 14 shots within the 30-second timeframe. Despite having twice as much time, the college player managed only nine successful shots, falling short of Curry’s remarkable performance.

Following his victory, Curry was asked where he wanted the $100,000 prize money to be donated.

“Steph, what charity do you want us to donate this $100,000 to?” MrBeast asked.

"The Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation," Curry replied.

Tennis legend Serena Williams also took part in the event and secured a $100,000 win, choosing to donate her prize to the Yetunde Price Resource Center.

“I’m gonna send this to the Yetunde Price Resource Center,” Serena said. “So really excited about it.”

Football icon Neymar Jr. was among the global stars who participated but missed out on the chance to win the $500,000 prize.

The video also featured appearances from athletes across various sports, including basketball, motor racing, and baseball, making it a star-studded celebration of sportsmanship and charity.