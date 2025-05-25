Bano Kousar wins Gold for Pakistan at Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship

Pakistan’s Bano Kousar (center) stands on the podium after receiving the gold medal in Amman, Jordan, on May 25, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Bano Kousar defeated India’s Richa Sharma to claim gold in the women’s 48-kilogram contact ju-jitsu category at the Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship on Sunday, marking a standout performance for Pakistan in the tournament.

Kosar’s victory on Day 3 of the competition in Amman highlighted Pakistan’s strong showing, which also included two bronze medals earlier in the week.

Muhammad Ali Rashid and Muhammad Yousuf Ali took bronze in the men’s duo category, while Isra Waseem and Kainat Arif secured bronze in the women’s duo event.

Khalil Ahmed Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation, praised the team’s success.

“These are not just medals, they are proof that Pakistani athletes are world-class,” he said. “The credit goes to the coaches, athletes and the entire support staff who worked tirelessly.”

Tariq Ali, secretary general of both the Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation and the South Asian Regional Ju-Jitsu Association, called the wins a milestone for the sport in Pakistan.

“The passion and courage displayed by our female and youth athletes are truly inspiring,” he said.

The championship, which features top competitors from across Asia, concludes Monday. Pakistan’s team aims to add to its medal tally in the final events.