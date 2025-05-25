KL Rahul sets sights on return to India’s T20I squad

India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul shares a light moment during the ICC ODI World Cup match against Afghanistan in Delhi on October 11, 2023. — ICC

Veteran Indian batter KL Rahul on Sunday, expressed his ambition to return to India’s T20I squad, setting his sights on the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The 33-year-old, who has been a mainstay in India's ODI setup, last played the shortest format in the 2022 World Cup semi-final against England in Australia, where India suffered a 10-wicket defeat.

Speaking to an interview with British media, Rahul revealed that this hiatus allowed him to reflect on his white-ball game and refine his approach.

“I obviously had some time to think about my white-ball game, I was quite happy with my performances and where I was,” he said.

Rahul is determined to make a comeback to the T20I squad with the World Cup firmly in his sights.

"Yes, I want to get back in the T20I team and the World Cup is in my mind, but for now it's just trying to enjoy how I'm playing right now," Rahul added.

During his break from T20Is, Rahul remained a consistent performer in ODIs and used the time to recalibrate his batting strategy.

Earlier this year, he played a crucial role in India’s victorious 2025 Champions Trophy campaign, accumulating 140 runs in five matches at a solid strike rate of 97.90.

“So, overall, (I was) just sitting and thinking about where I can get better, where the game's gone and what I need to do to catch up with the game and what can I do to perform and get back in the T20I team, what can I do to become an important player for my team in ODI and T20I, overall in white-ball cricket," he explained.

The 33-year-old credited former India batting coach Abhishek Nayar for playing a pivotal role in reshaping his mindset and game plan over the past year.

“I have come up with certain things obviously with the help of coaches that I've worked with, Abhishek Nayar is one of the guys I've worked with quite a lot in the last 12 months. He really helped me change my thinking and helped me work on my game," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Rahul has been in excellent form this year in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, leading the scoring charts for Delhi Capitals (DC) with 539 runs in 13 innings at an impressive strike rate of 149.72 — a notable improvement compared to previous seasons.