Juan Soto shines as Mets defeat Dodgers in MLB

New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Díaz (39) celebrates with catcher Luis Torrens (13) after recording a save in a win against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field in New York City on May 24, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Juan Soto delivered a tie-breaking two-run double — his first extra-base hit since May 9 — to lead the New York Mets to a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Major League Baseball (MLB) action on Saturday at Citi Field.

Soto broke a 2-2 tie in the fourth inning with a bases-loaded double, capping a decisive three-run frame for the Mets.

The hit ended a prolonged slump for the slugger, who had not recorded an extra-base hit since his home run against the Chicago Cubs last month.

David Peterson pitched a gem for the Mets, earning the win with a career-best performance. He went 7 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits, walking two, and striking out seven — including three punchouts of Shohei Ohtani.

It marked the first time this season Peterson pitched into the eighth inning and the first since September 15 of last year against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Dodgers took an early 2-0 lead in the second inning with an RBI single from Enrique Hernandez followed by a run-scoring groundout from Dalton Rushing. However, the Mets responded quickly.

Brett Baty got the Mets on the board with an RBI single in the bottom of the second inning. Starling Marte added an infield RBI single in the fourth, preceding Soto's clutch double.

Baty later widened the lead with an RBI double in the eighth inning and finished the night 3-for-3 at the plate.

Closer Edwin Díaz struck out Mookie Betts, who represented the tying run in the eighth inning, before pitching a perfect ninth to seal the win.

Andy Pages had two hits for the Dodgers, while starter Tony Gonsolin lasted five innings, surrendering four runs on seven hits and three walks, with four strikeouts.