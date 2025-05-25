Lahore Qalandars receive major boost ahead of PSL 10 final

Lahore Qalandars' Rishad Hossain celebrates after picking two wickets in his first over during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Karachi Kings at the National Bank cricket stadium in Karachi on April 15, 2025. - PCB

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars received a significant boost on Sunday ahead of their highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 final against Quetta Gladiators, set to take place at Gaddafi Stadium.

Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza has rejoined the Qalandars’ squad after fulfilling national duties in a historic one-off Test against England — Zimbabwe’s first Test on English soil since 2003 and their first appearance in any format in England since 2004.

Although Zimbabwe lost the Test, Raza’s return is timely for the PSL final.

Qalandars announced his arrival by sharing a video on their social media handle along with the caption stated, "Guess who’s back? 🤭."

It is pertinent to mention that Raza is a standout performer for the Qalandars during the group stage of the tournament.

In 10 matches, he scored 232 runs at a striking rate of 162.23, including two half-centuries and several match-winning contributions. His presence was instrumental in guiding the Shaheen Afridi-led side to the playoffs.

Following his temporary departure from the league, Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz was announced as his replacement.

However, Miraz did not feature in any match during Raza’s absence.

Meanwhile, the Qalandars stormed into the final after a dominant performance in Eliminator 2, where they thrashed defending champions Islamabad United.

Batting first, Lahore posted a formidable total of 202-8, with Mohammad Naeem and Kusal Perera delivering standout performances. In response, Islamabad United were bowled out for just 107 in 15.1 overs, succumbing to a 95-run defeat.

The Qalandars' bowling trio — Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, and Rishad Hossain — each claimed three wickets, dismantling the opposition’s batting lineup and securing a resounding victory.

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Fakhar Zaman, Kusal Perera, Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Jahandad Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq, Momin Qamar (E), Mohammad Azab (E), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Naeem (E).